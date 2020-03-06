Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 6, 2020 10:54 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 43 29 5 5 4 67 152 108
Peoria 43 30 8 1 4 65 139 100
Huntsville 45 27 14 2 2 58 139 118
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Evansville 45 24 14 3 4 55 147 146
Pensacola 43 22 10 8 3 55 115 102
Birmingham 43 16 21 4 2 38 116 151
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153
Quad City 41 15 19 5 2 37 111 131
Roanoke 44 15 22 5 2 37 105 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Evansville 4, SO

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

