SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|43
|29
|5
|5
|4
|67
|152
|108
|Peoria
|43
|30
|8
|1
|4
|65
|139
|100
|Huntsville
|45
|27
|14
|2
|2
|58
|139
|118
|Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|162
|149
|Evansville
|45
|24
|14
|3
|4
|55
|147
|146
|Pensacola
|43
|22
|10
|8
|3
|55
|115
|102
|Birmingham
|43
|16
|21
|4
|2
|38
|116
|151
|Macon
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|110
|153
|Quad City
|41
|15
|19
|5
|2
|37
|111
|131
|Roanoke
|44
|15
|22
|5
|2
|37
|105
|138
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Huntsville 5, Evansville 4, SO
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.