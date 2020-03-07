Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

March 7, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 44 30 5 5 4 69 157 110
Peoria 44 31 8 1 4 67 144 101
Huntsville 45 27 14 2 2 58 139 118
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Evansville 45 24 14 3 4 55 147 146
Pensacola 44 22 11 8 3 55 117 107
Roanoke 45 16 22 5 2 39 111 143
Birmingham 44 16 22 4 2 38 117 156
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153
Quad City 42 15 20 5 2 37 116 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Evansville 4, SO

Roanoke 6, Quad City 5

Peoria 5, Birmingham 1

Advertisement

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers