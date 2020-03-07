SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|45
|30
|6
|5
|4
|69
|159
|117
|Peoria
|44
|31
|8
|1
|4
|67
|144
|101
|Huntsville
|46
|27
|14
|3
|2
|59
|144
|124
|Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|162
|149
|Evansville
|46
|25
|14
|3
|4
|57
|153
|151
|Pensacola
|45
|23
|11
|8
|3
|57
|124
|109
|Roanoke
|45
|16
|22
|5
|2
|39
|111
|143
|Birmingham
|44
|16
|22
|4
|2
|38
|117
|156
|Macon
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|110
|153
|Quad City
|42
|15
|20
|5
|2
|37
|116
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 5, Evansville 4, SO
Roanoke 6, Quad City 5
Peoria 5, Birmingham 1
Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2
Evansville 6, Huntsville 5, OT
Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.