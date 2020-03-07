Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 7, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 45 32 8 1 4 69 147 103
Fayetteville 45 30 6 5 4 69 159 117
Huntsville 46 27 14 3 2 59 144 124
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Evansville 46 25 14 3 4 57 153 151
Pensacola 45 23 11 8 3 57 124 109
Roanoke 46 16 22 6 2 40 115 148
Quad City 43 16 20 5 2 39 121 141
Birmingham 45 16 23 4 2 38 119 159
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Evansville 4, SO

Roanoke 6, Quad City 5

Peoria 5, Birmingham 1

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 6, Huntsville 5, OT

Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 5, Roanoke 4, OT

Peoria 3, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

