SPHL At A Glance

March 8, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 45 32 8 1 4 69 147 103
Fayetteville 45 30 6 5 4 69 159 117
Huntsville 46 27 14 3 2 59 144 124
Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 162 149
Evansville 46 25 14 3 4 57 153 151
Pensacola 45 23 11 8 3 57 124 109
Birmingham 46 17 23 4 2 40 122 161
Quad City 44 16 20 6 2 40 123 144
Roanoke 46 16 22 6 2 40 115 148
Macon 46 16 24 5 1 38 110 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 6, Huntsville 5, OT

Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 5, Roanoke 4, OT

Peoria 3, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Quad City 2, OT

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

