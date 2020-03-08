SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|33
|8
|1
|4
|71
|150
|105
|Fayetteville
|46
|31
|6
|5
|4
|71
|163
|120
|Huntsville
|46
|27
|14
|3
|2
|59
|144
|124
|Pensacola
|46
|23
|11
|9
|3
|58
|127
|113
|Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|162
|149
|Evansville
|46
|25
|14
|3
|4
|57
|153
|151
|Roanoke
|47
|16
|22
|6
|3
|41
|117
|151
|Birmingham
|46
|17
|23
|4
|2
|40
|122
|161
|Quad City
|44
|16
|20
|6
|2
|40
|123
|144
|Macon
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|110
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Evansville 6, Huntsville 5, OT
Pensacola 7, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 5, Roanoke 4, OT
Peoria 3, Birmingham 2
Birmingham 3, Quad City 2, OT
Peoria 3, Roanoke 2, SO
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3, OT
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
