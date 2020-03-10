Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 10, 2020 10:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 46 33 8 1 4 71 150 105
x-Fayetteville 46 31 6 5 4 71 163 120
Huntsville 46 27 14 3 2 59 144 124
Pensacola 46 23 11 9 3 58 127 113
Knoxville 48 26 17 4 1 57 165 154
Evansville 46 25 14 3 4 57 153 151
Roanoke 47 16 22 6 3 41 117 151
Birmingham 46 17 23 4 2 40 122 161
Macon 47 17 24 5 1 40 115 156
Quad City 44 16 20 6 2 40 123 144

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon 5, Knoxville 3

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

