SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 46 33 8 1 4 71 150 105 x-Fayetteville 46 31 6 5 4 71 163 120 x-Huntsville 46 27 14 3 2 59 144 124 Pensacola 46 23 11 9 3 58 127 113 Knoxville 48 26 17 4 1 57 165 154 Evansville 46 25 14 3 4 57 153 151 Roanoke 47 16 22 6 3 41 117 151 Birmingham 46 17 23 4 2 40 122 161 Macon 47 17 24 5 1 40 115 156 Quad City 44 16 20 6 2 40 123 144

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 4 p.m.

