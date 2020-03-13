SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|46
|33
|8
|1
|4
|71
|150
|105
|x-Fayetteville
|46
|31
|6
|5
|4
|71
|163
|120
|x-Huntsville
|46
|27
|14
|3
|2
|59
|144
|124
|Pensacola
|46
|23
|11
|9
|3
|58
|127
|113
|Knoxville
|48
|26
|17
|4
|1
|57
|165
|154
|Evansville
|46
|25
|14
|3
|4
|57
|153
|151
|Roanoke
|47
|16
|22
|6
|3
|41
|117
|151
|Birmingham
|46
|17
|23
|4
|2
|40
|122
|161
|Macon
|47
|17
|24
|5
|1
|40
|115
|156
|Quad City
|44
|16
|20
|6
|2
|40
|123
|144
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.