Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

|Houston
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|—
|4
First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Pulido, 2 (Shelton), 16th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Espinoza, 1 (Pulido), 26th.
Second half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 2 (Pulido), 65th; 4, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 1, 77th.
Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Struna, Houston, 14th; Figueroa, Houston, 25th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 30th; Vera, Houston, 31st; Lundqvist, Houston, 35th; Kinda, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Salazar, Houston, 89th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Jason White, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_21,188.
___
Lineups
Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Darwin Quintero, 57th), Tommy McNamara (Christian Ramirez, 73rd), Memo Rodriguez (Michael Salazar, 78th), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas.
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda (Gianluca Busio, 75th), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido (Erik Hurtado, 84th), Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 71st), Khiry Shelton.
