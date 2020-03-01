Listen Live Sports

Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

March 1, 2020 12:39 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open.

Kinda gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a long blast into the upper right corner.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in the 17 minute, and Jake Nerwinski tied it in the 28th.

Erik Hurtado completed the scoring for Kansas City in second-half extra time.

Tim Melia made four saves for the victory.

