Sports on TV

March 11, 2020 7:40 pm
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 16
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis vs. Houston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco vs. Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Toronto

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundelsiga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen

3:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool —

Tuesday, March 17
AHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Columbia

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina (Wilmington)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

PAC12N — Teams TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

4 p.m.

MLBN — Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

10 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.

ESPN — A first-round game

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

9 p.m.

ESPN — A first-round game

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC

TENNIS
2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Tennis: BNP Paribas Open

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells

8 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells —

Wednesday, March 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Kent State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Georgia Southern

FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers

10 p.m.

ESPN — Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes

NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

8 p.m.

ESPNU — A first-round game

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

10 p.m.

ESPNU — A first-round game

SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United vs. Club América

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul vs. Los Angeles FC

TENNIS
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennis: Tennis

TENNIS — WTA Indian Wells Doubles

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells —

Thursday, March 19
AHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids Griffins at Toronto Marlies

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Bahrain Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.

ESPNU — First Round

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Wrestling

FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

GOLF

1:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Features Groups

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

4 p.m.

MLBN — Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

1:20 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

1:50 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

2:30 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

3:50 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

4:20 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

6:45 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

7 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

7:15 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

9:15 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

9:30 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

9:45 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
9 p.m.

ESPNU — A second-round game

11 p.m.

ESPNU — A second-round game

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Indian Wells

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennis: Tennis

TENNIS — ATP WTA Indian Wells Doubles

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS —USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s Tennis: BNP Paribas Open

TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells Doubles

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2 Indian Wells WTA —

Friday, March 20
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Bahrain Grand Prix

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 2

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Practice

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead Practice

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Homestead Qualifying

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Final Practice

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead Final Practice

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: From Homestead-Miami Speedway

7:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

8 p.m.

SEC — Mississippi State at LSU

11 p.m.

PAC12 — Southern California at Oregon

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Semifinal

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — NCAA Frozen Four Semifinal I

7 p.m.

BTN — NCAA Frozen Four Semifinal II

COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.

ESPNU — College Wrestling

8 p.m.

ESPN — College Wrestling

FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

GOLF
1:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

6 p.m.

MLB — Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

9:30 p.m.

MLB — Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBA — Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

1:20 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

1:50 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

2:30 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

3:50 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

4:20 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

6:45 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

7 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

7:15 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

9:15 p.m.

TNT — A first-round game

9:30 p.m.

CBS — A first-round game

9:45 p.m.

TBS — A first-round game

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

10 p.m.

ESPNU — A first-round game

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham vs. West Ham

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica

9:26 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic

TENNIS
1 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2 Indian Wells WTA

2 p.m.

ESPN — Tennis: BNP Paribas Open

TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells Doubles

9 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Indian Wells

11 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Women’s Tennis: BNP Paribas Open

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS – ATP Indian Wells —

