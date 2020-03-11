Sports on TV

|Adv14
|Saturday, March 21
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying
ESPNEWS — Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Qualifying
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead Qualifying
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Homestead-Miami Speedway
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Detroit
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame
FOX — LA Wildcats at St. Louis Battlehawks
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NCHC Championship
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — College Wrestling
ESPN — College Wrestling
NBC — 2020 World Championships in Montreal
GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open
GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup
GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open
NBCSN — Louisiana Derby
MLBN — Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies
MLBN — Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs
MLBN — Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
NBATV — Teams TBA
NBATV — Teams TBA
|NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
CBS — A second-round game
CBS — A second-round game
CBS — A second-round game
TNT — A second-round game
TBS — A second-round game
CBS — A second-round game
TNT — A second-round game
TBS — A second-round game
|NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPNEWS — A first-round game
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPNU — A first-round game
ESPNEWS — A first-round game
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPNEWS — A first-round game
ESPNU — A first-round game
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPNEWS — A first-round game
ESPNEWS — A first-round game
ESPNU — A first-round game
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPN2 — A first-round game
ESPNU — A first-round game
NHLN — Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres
NHLN — Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs
|NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
ESPN — A second-round game
|NJCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Championship
|NJCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Championship
NBC — PGA Tour Golf
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Watford
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. El Salvador
FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Haiti
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna
ESPN2 — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma
TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells
ESPN — Tennis: BNP Paribas Open
TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix
TENNIS — ATP WTA Indian Wells
TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells —
|Sunday, March 22
|AHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Grand Rapids Griffins at Toronto Marlies
ESPNEWS — Grand Prix Sunday
ESPN2 — Grand Prix Sunday
ESPN2 — Bahrain Grand Prix
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400
SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
SEC — Mississippi State at LSU
PAC12 — California at Stanford
SEC — Mississippi State at LSU
FS1 — DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — NCAA Frozen Four Championship
GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open
GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals
MLB — San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
NBA — Teams TBA
NBA — Long Island Nets at Maine Red Claws
NBA — Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
|NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
CBS — A second-round game
CBS — A second-round game
CBS — A second-round game
TNT — A second-round game
TBS — A second-round game
TNT — A second-round game
TBS — A second-round game
|NCAA ICE HOCKEY SELECTION SPECIAL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Ice Hockey Selection Special
|NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — A second-round game
ESPN — A second-round game
ESPN2 — A second-round game
ESPN — A second-round game
ESPN — A second-round game
ESPN — A second-round game
ESPN2 — A second-round game
ESPN2 — A second-round game
NBC — Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
NBCSN — Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
|NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|12 p.m.
ESPN — A second-round game
ESPNU — A second-round game
ESPNU — A second-round game
NBC — PGA Tour Golf
ESPN2 — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves vs. Bournemouth
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
FS1 — MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers
ESPN2 — Tennis: Tennis
TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix Singles & Doubles
TENNIS — ATP WTA Indian Wells —
