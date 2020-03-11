Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, March 21
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Qualifying

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead Qualifying

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Homestead-Miami Speedway

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Detroit

9 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

FOX — LA Wildcats at St. Louis Battlehawks

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.

ESPNU — College Wrestling

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Wrestling

FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.

NBC — 2020 World Championships in Montreal

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

NBCSN — Louisiana Derby

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies

4 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Teams TBA

3 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — Teams TBA

NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

2:30 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

5 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

6 p.m.

TNT — A second-round game

7 p.m.

TBS — A second-round game

7:30 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

8:30 p.m.

TNT — A second-round game

9:30 p.m.

TBS — A second-round game

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — A first-round game

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — A first-round game

ESPNU — A first-round game

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

7 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs

NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

NJCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2 p.m.

CBSSN — Championship

NJCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

CBSSN — Championship

PGA TOUR GOLF
3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Watford

1:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Union Berlin

1:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. El Salvador

5:56 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Haiti

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna

7:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma

TENNIS
12:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells

2 p.m.

ESPN — Tennis: BNP Paribas Open

TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP WTA Indian Wells

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Indian Wells —

Sunday, March 22
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids Griffins at Toronto Marlies

AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Grand Prix Sunday

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Grand Prix Sunday

11:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bahrain Grand Prix

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

3 p.m.

SEC — Mississippi State at LSU

4 p.m.

PAC12 — California at Stanford

6 p.m.

SEC — Mississippi State at LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.

BTN — NCAA Frozen Four Championship

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: Hero Indian Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volvik Founders Cup

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

4 p.m.

MLB — San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

NBA BASKETBALL
3 a.m.

NBA — Teams TBA

1 p.m.

NBA — Long Island Nets at Maine Red Claws

7 p.m.

NBA — Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

2:30 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

5 p.m.

CBS — A second-round game

6 p.m.

TNT — A second-round game

7 p.m.

TBS — A second-round game

8:30 p.m.

TNT — A second-round game

9:30 p.m.

TBS — A second-round game

NCAA ICE HOCKEY SELECTION SPECIAL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Ice Hockey Selection Special

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — A second-round game

2 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

ESPN2 — A second-round game

4 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

7 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

9 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

ESPN2 — A second-round game

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — A second-round game

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NBC — Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks

NIT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.

ESPN — A second-round game

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — A second-round game

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — A second-round game

PGA TOUR GOLF
3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma

8:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves vs. Bournemouth

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers

TENNIS
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennis: Tennis

TENNIS — USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Phoenix Singles & Doubles

9 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP WTA Indian Wells —

