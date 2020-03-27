Sports on TV

|Adv28
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, March 30
|Thursday, April 2
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —
|Friday, April 3
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —
|Saturday, April 4
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live! —
|Sunday, April 5
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —
