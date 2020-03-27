Sports on TV

Adv28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 30

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, March 31

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 1

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Thursday, April 2 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Friday, April 3 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Saturday, April 4 HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Sunday, April 5 HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

