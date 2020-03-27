Listen Live Sports

Sports on TV

March 27, 2020 10:57 am
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 30

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, March 31

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Wednesday, April 1

NO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED —

Thursday, April 2
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Friday, April 3
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

Saturday, April 4
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live! —

Sunday, April 5
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races —

