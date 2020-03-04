St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73

SAINT JOSEPH’S (6-24)

Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 8-13 0-0 21, Daly 6-12 7-9 20, Freeman 3-7 0-0 8, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Douglas 1-6 2-2 5, Longpre 5-8 0-0 10, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley 2-3 0-0 4, Knox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-11 73.

ST. BONAVENTURE (19-11)

Winston 7-9 5-5 20, Ikpeze 1-3 2-2 4, English 4-9 4-5 12, Lofton 6-11 2-2 15, Welch 8-12 0-0 20, Osunniyi 5-9 0-0 10, Vasquez 1-4 0-0 3, Planutis 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Okoli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 13-14 89.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 10-34 (Brown 5-9, Freeman 2-5, Daly 1-5, Douglas 1-5, Edwards 1-5, Ashley 0-1, Knox 0-1, Longpre 0-1, Moore 0-2), St. Bonaventure 8-14 (Welch 4-6, Planutis 1-1, Winston 1-1, Vasquez 1-2, Lofton 1-3, English 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 20 (Brown, Longpre 4), St. Bonaventure 32 (English 10). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Daly 5), St. Bonaventure 14 (Lofton 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 13, St. Bonaventure 13.

