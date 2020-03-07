St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72

SACRED HEART (20-13)

Spellman 5-5 2-2 12, Clarke 4-16 3-4 14, LaRose 4-8 0-0 12, Ozier 7-20 2-2 20, Anosike 4-9 2-2 10, Pfaffenberger 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 0-1 0-2 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 9-12 72.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (22-9)

Flagg 2-5 1-3 5, Thompson 5-8 1-2 12, Blackmon 9-18 2-2 24, Braxton 5-13 8-8 18, Gaskins 7-8 0-0 14, Dixon-Conover 3-4 0-0 7, Kuzavas 1-1 0-2 2, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Meredith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 12-17 84.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 11-29 (LaRose 4-7, Ozier 4-10, Clarke 3-8, Thomas 0-1, Anosike 0-3), St. Francis (Pa.) 6-16 (Blackmon 4-7, Dixon-Conover 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Braxton 0-2, Meredith 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 34 (Spellman, Anosike 8), St. Francis (Pa.) 25 (Blackmon 8). Assists_Sacred Heart 15 (Clarke 5), St. Francis (Pa.) 15 (Braxton 3). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 17, St. Francis (Pa.) 15. A_1,423 (3,500).

