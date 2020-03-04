St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61

BRYANT (15-16)

Cardenas 2-4 2-2 6, Elisias 2-6 3-6 7, Green 5-18 0-0 12, Grant 5-16 1-2 13, Pride 2-7 0-0 4, Harding 2-4 0-0 4, Ndugba 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 3-8 0-0 8, Lin 2-5 2-2 7, Dedushaj 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 8-12 61.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (20-9)

Flagg 4-6 0-1 8, Thompson 4-7 2-3 11, Blackmon 2-9 0-0 5, Braxton 8-13 7-8 24, Gaskins 7-10 3-3 20, Stewart 4-5 2-2 11, Dixon-Conover 1-2 0-0 2, Kuzavas 0-0 0-0 0, Meredith 1-2 2-2 4, Burch 0-1 0-0 0, Labriolo 1-1 0-0 2, Laskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 16-19 87.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 7-29 (Simmons 2-5, Green 2-6, Grant 2-10, Lin 1-2, Cardenas 0-1, Ndugba 0-1, Pride 0-4), St. Francis (Pa.) 7-17 (Gaskins 3-4, Thompson 1-1, Stewart 1-2, Braxton 1-3, Blackmon 1-6, Meredith 0-1). Fouled Out_Harding. Rebounds_Bryant 33 (Elisias 7), St. Francis (Pa.) 31 (Braxton 8). Assists_Bryant 11 (Grant 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 15 (Braxton 8). Total Fouls_Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 16. A_1,025 (3,500).

