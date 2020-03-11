Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62

March 11, 2020 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. JOHN’S (17-15)

Earlington 7-14 2-3 19, Dunn 2-10 5-6 9, Williams 2-8 1-1 5, Champagnie 2-7 3-4 7, Figueroa 8-17 2-2 22, Rutherford 2-7 2-3 6, Caraher 2-4 0-0 5, Sears 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-69 15-19 75.

GEORGETOWN (15-17)

Pickett 5-14 0-0 13, Wahab 4-4 0-0 8, Allen 9-15 1-2 21, Blair 3-16 0-0 8, Mosely 2-4 0-0 4, Yurtseven 2-2 4-6 8, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 5-8 62.

Halftime_Georgetown 42-33. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 8-26 (Figueroa 4-10, Earlington 3-5, Caraher 1-2, Rutherford 0-1, Champagnie 0-2, Dunn 0-2, Williams 0-4), Georgetown 7-29 (Pickett 3-9, Allen 2-5, Blair 2-14, Mosely 0-1). Rebounds_St. John’s 34 (Earlington 10), Georgetown 35 (Pickett 10). Assists_St. John’s 13 (Dunn 5), Georgetown 17 (Pickett, Blair 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 12, Georgetown 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point