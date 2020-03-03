St. Louis, George Mason meet in conference play

Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6) vs. George Mason (15-14, 4-12)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays host to Saint Louis in an A10 matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Saint Louis won 72-62 at Rhode Island on Sunday, while George Mason is coming off of an 81-78 loss in Moon Township on Saturday to Duquesne.

TEAM LEADERS: George Mason’s AJ Wilson has averaged 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Jordan Miller has put up 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 56.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: George Mason is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 9-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. Saint Louis is 13-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 8-8 on the year when teams score any more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Patriots have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

