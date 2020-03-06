St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65

IONA (11-16)

Agee 4-13 8-9 17, van Eyck 3-3 4-4 11, Ross 4-7 0-0 11, Washington 2-8 0-0 4, Crawford 8-15 5-6 22, Cashaw 0-1 0-0 0, Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 17-19 65.

ST. PETER’S (17-12)

F.Drame 5-5 2-4 12, Woods 3-6 0-0 6, Estrada 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 4-9 1-1 10, Banks 2-6 2-2 6, Watson 1-7 0-0 3, Lee 2-5 0-0 6, Ndefo 7-11 2-4 16, H.Drame 2-2 1-2 5, Edert 0-4 0-0 0, Majak 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 8-13 68.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Iona 6-16 (Ross 3-6, van Eyck 1-1, Agee 1-2, Crawford 1-4, Washington 0-3), St. Peter’s 4-15 (Lee 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Watson 1-4, Jones 0-1, Banks 0-2, Edert 0-2). Fouled Out_van Eyck. Rebounds_Iona 27 (Agee 10), St. Peter’s 30 (F.Drame 7). Assists_Iona 13 (Washington 6), St. Peter’s 14 (Estrada, Banks 4). Total Fouls_Iona 16, St. Peter’s 20. A_505 (3,200).

