Stanford 72, No. 21 Colorado 64

March 1, 2020 8:01 pm
 
COLORADO (21-9)

Battey 3-6 0-0 6, Gatling 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 6-20 0-0 13, Bey 6-13 5-6 17, Schwartz 5-9 2-2 14, Siewert 2-6 0-0 5, Parquet 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 7-8 64.

STANFORD (20-9)

da Silva 8-14 0-1 16, Davis 5-11 2-3 12, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 3-8 5-6 12, Wills 9-13 0-0 19, Jones 2-5 0-1 4, Delaire 3-6 0-0 7, White 0-0 0-0 0, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 7-11 72.

Halftime_Stanford 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 5-20 (Schwartz 2-5, Parquet 1-3, Siewert 1-3, Wright 1-7, Bey 0-2), Stanford 3-14 (Delaire 1-1, Wills 1-1, Terry 1-4, da Silva 0-2, Davis 0-3, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 30 (Wright 10), Stanford 29 (da Silva, Wills, Jones 5). Assists_Colorado 6 (Bey 3), Stanford 12 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Colorado 15, Stanford 12.

