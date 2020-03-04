Stanford looks for road win vs Oregon State

Stanford (20-9, 9-7) vs. Oregon State (15-13, 5-11)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its third straight win over Oregon State at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State’s last win at home against the Cardinal came on Jan. 9, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Tres Tinkle has averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Beavers. Ethan Thompson has paired with Tinkle and is putting up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Cardinal are led by Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Thompson has accounted for 58 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 20-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinal. Oregon State has 40 assists on 67 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three contests while Stanford has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

