Stanford to limit attendance out of coronavirus concerns

March 5, 2020 10:36 pm
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has established attendance limits at 10 sports venues “to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing” as a precautionary measure given concerns about the coronavirus.

The university said Thursday that attendance would involve limiting entrants to about one-third of each venue’s capacity through April 15 or beyond that date if necessary.

Stanford has applied to host first- and second-round women’s NCAA Tournament basketball games later this month and discussions were ongoing about whether the university would continue with those plans, Stanford said.

The venues with limits will be for women’s water polo, beach volleyball, men’s volleyball, women’s lacrosse, track and field, basketball, wrestling and men’s gymnastics, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s tennis.

For fans who bought tickets for baseball, softball and the Pac-12 wrestling championships, those events won’t be “impacted by these revised capacities and may attend those events as planned.” Other events will be on a first-come, first-served basis, Stanford said.

