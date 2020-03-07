Stephen F. Austin 68, Sam Houston St. 57

SAM HOUSTON ST. (18-13)

Mitchell 6-13 2-4 16, Bryant 3-4 1-2 7, Nutall 3-14 3-4 10, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Swoope 3-6 1-2 8, Bowie 4-9 3-4 11, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Furlong 1-2 2-2 4, Tikhonenko 0-1 0-0 0, Cy.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 13-20 57.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (28-3)

Bain 1-2 0-0 2, Kensmil 7-11 3-3 17, Comeaux 2-3 4-6 8, Ware 5-11 0-0 13, Harris 2-9 3-5 8, Ca.Johnson 3-9 7-10 13, Kachelries 1-4 0-0 2, Solomon 2-2 1-4 5, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 23-53 18-30 68.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 4-18 (Mitchell 2-4, Swoope 1-3, Nutall 1-5, Tikhonenko 0-1, Bowie 0-2, Jones 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 4-16 (Ware 3-3, Harris 1-5, Bain 0-1, Kachelries 0-2, Walker 0-2, Ca.Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 29 (Mitchell 8), Stephen F. Austin 36 (Kensmil 10). Assists_Sam Houston St. 9 (Bryant, Swoope 3), Stephen F. Austin 10 (Ware, Ca.Johnson 2). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 23, Stephen F. Austin 22. A_4,631 (7,203).

