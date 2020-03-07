Stephen F. Austin wins 15th straight, Southland title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Stephen F. Austin won its 15th straight game and the Southland Conference regular-season championship, 68-57 over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece in the final game of the regular season for the Lumberjacks (28-3, 19-1 ), who earned first- and second-round byes in the Southland Conference tournament that starts Wednesday. John Comeaux had five steals.

Kevon Harris, who led the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the matchup with 18 points per game, was held to eight points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Sam Houston State totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kai Mitchell scored 14 with eight rebounds and two blocks and Chad Bowie had 11 points for the Bearkats (18-13, 11-9), who are seeded fourth in the tournament lineup. Zach Nutall scored 10 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Bearkats this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston State 81-76 on Feb. 1.

