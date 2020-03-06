Listen Live Sports

Stephens scores 24 to carry VMI over Samford 96-78 in SoCon

March 6, 2020 8:28 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens went 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and scored a career-high 24 points as ninth-seeded VMI beat eighth-seeded Samford 96-78 in the first game of the Southern Conference tourney on Friday.

Greg Parham scored 16 points for the Keydets (9-23), Travis Evee added 15, Kamdyn Curfman 14 points and Myles Lewis 13.

The Keydets were 11 of 20 behind the arc in the first half for a 52-30 lead and were 18 of 38 for the game.

VMI faces top-seeded East Tennessee State in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Brandon Austin scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (10-23) and Josh Sharkey added 19 points and 10 assists. Robert Allen had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

