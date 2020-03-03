Listen Live Sports

Stetson 82, North Alabama 72

March 3, 2020 9:08 pm
 
NORTH ALABAMA (13-16)

James 5-9 4-4 15, Littles 3-5 2-2 8, Agnew 3-9 3-4 10, Blackmon 8-14 1-2 22, Brim 3-8 6-6 14, Diggs 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Youngblood 0-2 1-2 1, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 17-20 72.

STETSON (15-16)

Kabimba 2-5 2-2 6, Diawara 5-10 4-4 14, Aninye 5-11 7-7 21, Jones 5-8 2-2 12, Perry 4-6 3-3 13, Panzo 3-3 2-2 11, Rawley 0-2 5-6 5, Ivery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 25-26 82.

Halftime_Stetson 35-34. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 9-23 (Blackmon 5-8, Brim 2-5, James 1-3, Agnew 1-4, Youngblood 0-1, Anderson 0-2), Stetson 9-18 (Aninye 4-6, Panzo 3-3, Perry 2-4, Diawara 0-1, Jones 0-1, Kabimba 0-1, Rawley 0-2). Fouled Out_Agnew. Rebounds_North Alabama 24 (James 9), Stetson 24 (Diawara 7). Assists_North Alabama 12 (Brim 6), Stetson 12 (Perry, Panzo 3). Total Fouls_North Alabama 20, Stetson 17. A_681 (5,000).

