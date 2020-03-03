Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stetson beats North Alabama 82-72 in Atlantic Sun tourney

March 3, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Aninye had a career-high 21 points as fourth-seeded Stetson topped No. 5 seed North Alabama 82-72 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Hatters (16-16) will face top-seeded Liberty (28-4) in a Thursday semifinal. Stetson split the season series with the Flames, winning 48-43 in a home game in January, but losing in a rout on the road, 77-49 on Feb. 22.

Aninye made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for Stetson. Rob Perry had 13 points and Christiaan Jones 12.

Jamari Blackmon had 22 points for the Lions (13-17). Mervin James added 15 points and nine rebounds. C.J. Brim had 14 points and six assists.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise