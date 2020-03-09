Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart hits winner, N. Dakota upsets third-seed S. Dakota

March 9, 2020 12:14 am
 
< a min read
      

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart juked his man and lofted the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left as North Dakota clipped South Dakota 74-71 in the Summit League quarterfinals Sunday night.

North Dakota faces seventh-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne in a semifinal Monday.

Stewart finished with 21 points, leading five into double figures for sixth-seeded North Dakota (14-17) as the Fighting Hawks avenged a season-ending loss to No. 3 seed South Dakota (20-12) in the final regular-season game a week earlier.

South Dakota was led by Tyler Hagedorn’s 17 points and eight rebounds, while Tyler Peterson added 14 points before fouling out with 2.8 seconds left.

Advertisement

UND’s Brady Danielson drew Peterson into an offensive foul and made both free throws for the final margin.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points for North Dakota, Billy Brown added 13, Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter 11 each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)