Stony Brook 76, Albany (NY) 73

ALBANY (NY) (14-18)

Hank 0-3 2-4 2, Hansen 4-5 0-0 10, Clark 4-18 5-6 14, Rizzuto 4-8 0-1 11, Hutcheson 1-5 0-0 3, Healy 10-16 2-2 28, Lauderdale 2-3 1-2 5, De Sousa 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Shafer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 10-15 73.

STONY BROOK (20-12)

Olaniyi 4-11 2-6 11, Otchere 0-0 0-1 0, Foreman 6-14 8-8 23, Stephenson-Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Garcia 3-8 4-4 12, Gueye 5-8 4-5 14, Latimer 4-5 2-2 13, Pierre Philippe 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-26 76.

Halftime_Stony Brook 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 13-28 (Healy 6-10, Rizzuto 3-7, Hansen 2-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Clark 1-6), Stony Brook 10-25 (Latimer 3-4, Foreman 3-9, Garcia 2-4, Olaniyi 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-3, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 30 (Hank, Hansen 6), Stony Brook 33 (Gueye 7). Assists_Albany (NY) 14 (Clark 6), Stony Brook 11 (Olaniyi, Foreman 3). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 21, Stony Brook 15. A_2,166 (4,160).

