Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Re-assigned INF Rylan Bannon, Malquin Canelo and Mason McCoy and LHP Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells to Minor League Camp

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Matt Festa to Minor League Camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Greg Chase from Maine (ECHL). Returned F Jake Elmer to Maine (ECHL).

