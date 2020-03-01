Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

March 1, 2020 7:39 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Re-assigned INF Rylan Bannon, Malquin Canelo and Mason McCoy and LHP Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells to Minor League Camp

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Matt Festa to Minor League Camp.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Greg Chase from Maine (ECHL). Returned F Jake Elmer to Maine (ECHL).

