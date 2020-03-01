Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Re-assigned INF Rylan Bannon, Malquin Canelo and Mason McCoy and LHP Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells to Minor League Camp
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Matt Festa to Minor League Camp.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Greg Chase from Maine (ECHL). Returned F Jake Elmer to Maine (ECHL).
