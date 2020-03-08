Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Roldani Baldwin, C/INF Connor Wong, INF Jeter Downs, 1B Josh Ockimey, Ps R.J. Alvarez, Trevot Hildenberger, Tanner Houck and Mike Kickham to minor league camp. Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec and C.J. Chatham, Ps Kyle Hart, Mike Shawaryn and Phillips Valdez to Pawtucket (IL). Optioned OF Marcus Wilson to Portland (EL). Optioned LHP Yoan Aybar to Salem (CL).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Hector Velazquez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

OAKLAND A’S — Optioned IF Sheldon Neuse, OF Dustin Fowler to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned IF Logan Davidson, OFs Greg Deichmann, Buddy Reed, Dillon Thomas to minor league camp.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Renewed P Jack Flaherty. Signed Ps John Brebbia, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sanchez, Alvaro Seijas, Tyler Webb and Jake Woodford; C Andrew Knizner, IFs Tommy Edman, Elehuris Montero, Rangel Ravelo, Edmund Sosa, OFs Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Tyler O’ Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Williams to one-year contracts.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL). Reassigned 1B Drew Ward, P Jhonatan German, Derek Self and Paulo Espino; C Jakson Reetz, OF Mac Williamson to minor league camp. <

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.