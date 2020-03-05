Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

VIRGINIA (13-17)

Jablonowski 4-8 4-5 12, Miller 0-5 1-2 1, Toi 2-8 0-0 6, Toussaint 5-14 0-0 12, Willoughby 3-12 6-6 13, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Horton 0-0 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 3-8 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 11-13 50

SYRACUSE (16-14)

Strautmane 1-3 0-0 3, Finklea-Guity 6-9 3-4 15, Cooper 5-12 1-2 13, Engstler 5-8 0-0 13, Lewis 5-18 1-1 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-9 2-2 10, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 9-11 67

Virginia 18 15 14 3 — 50 Syracuse 20 18 15 14 — 67

3-Point Goals_Virginia 5-16 (Miller 0-1, Toi 2-6, Toussaint 2-4, Willoughby 1-2, Kornegay-Lucas 0-3), Syracuse 6-14 (Strautmane 1-1, Cooper 2-6, Engstler 3-4, Lewis 0-2, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1). Assists_Virginia 8 (Toussaint 3), Syracuse 13 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 44 (Team 4-5), Syracuse 32 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls_Virginia 17, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,781.

