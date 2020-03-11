Listen Live Sports

Syracuse 81, North Carolina 53

March 11, 2020 11:31 pm
 
NORTH CAROLINA (14-19)

Anthony 2-10 0-0 5, Bacot 3-7 2-2 8, Brooks 7-14 4-6 18, Black 5-10 3-3 14, Robinson 1-4 2-2 4, Keeling 0-4 0-0 0, Pierce 1-2 0-0 2, Francis 0-3 0-0 0, Platek 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Rush 0-1 0-0 0, O’Han 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 11-13 53.

SYRACUSE (18-14)

Dolezaj 6-11 1-2 13, Hughes 9-20 5-5 27, Sidibe 4-5 4-6 12, Boeheim 4-8 7-12 17, Girard 1-7 0-0 3, Guerrier 3-6 1-3 7, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 1-2 0-0 2, Belbey 0-0 0-0 0, Paul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 18-28 81.

Halftime_Syracuse 43-22. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-16 (Black 1-2, Anthony 1-6, Keeling 0-1, Platek 0-1, Rush 0-1, Francis 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Syracuse 7-21 (Hughes 4-10, Boeheim 2-4, Girard 1-5, Guerrier 0-1, Paul 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 34 (Bacot 7), Syracuse 38 (Sidibe 13). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Anthony, Bacot 3), Syracuse 15 (Girard 8). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Syracuse 17.

