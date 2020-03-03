Syracuse 84, Boston College 71

SYRACUSE (17-13)

Dolezaj 2-6 2-2 6, Hughes 11-20 3-4 28, Sidibe 4-6 1-1 9, Boeheim 7-15 4-5 21, Girard 1-5 3-3 6, Guerrier 1-3 0-2 2, Washington 0-0 4-4 4, Goodine 1-3 3-3 5, Edwards 1-2 1-1 3, Belbey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 21-25 84.

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-17)

Felder 2-4 2-4 6, Mitchell 3-6 0-4 7, Williams 3-8 0-1 8, Heath 6-17 0-1 17, Thornton 6-11 0-0 18, Rishwain 4-10 0-0 12, Kraljevic 0-0 0-0 0, Kenny 1-2 0-0 3, Herren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 2-10 71.

Halftime_Syracuse 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-23 (Hughes 3-9, Boeheim 3-11, Girard 1-3), Boston College 19-42 (Thornton 6-10, Heath 5-14, Rishwain 4-9, Williams 2-7, Kenny 1-1, Mitchell 1-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Thornton. Rebounds_Syracuse 34 (Sidibe 12), Boston College 32 (Mitchell 11). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Dolezaj 4), Boston College 23 (Mitchell 10). Total Fouls_Syracuse 11, Boston College 21. A_6,471 (8,606).

