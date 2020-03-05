Listen Live Sports

Syracuse, Miami meet in conference play

March 5, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Syracuse (17-13, 10-9) vs. Miami (14-15, 6-13)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse pays visit to Miami in an ACC matchup. Syracuse beat Boston College by 13 on the road on Tuesday, while Miami is coming off of a 46-44 home loss to Virginia on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.1 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim is also a key contributor, producing 15.4 points per game. The Hurricanes have been led by Dejan Vasiljevic, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 34 percent of the 215 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Syracuse is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Orange are 5-13 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

LAST FIVE: Syracuse has scored 76 points and allowed 74.8 points over its last five games. Miami has managed 69 points and given up 69 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

