TCU 77, West Virginia 63

TCU (22-7)

Akomolafe 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 4-10 0-0 8, Heard 9-14 6-9 26, Ray 6-15 4-4 18, Woods 2-5 3-5 7, Berry 3-8 0-0 8, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-6 0-0 8, Obinma 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 13-18 77

WEST VIRGINIA (17-12)

Niblack 7-11 1-5 15, Norris 2-2 0-0 4, Martin 8-21 0-2 17, Rudd 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 2-11 1-2 7, Martinez 4-6 0-0 8, Ejiofor 1-2 0-0 2, Deans 1-5 1-2 3, Gondrezick 2-10 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 4-13 63

TCU 23 18 21 15 — 77 West Virginia 16 14 15 18 — 63

3-Point Goals_TCU 6-20 (Bradley 0-3, Heard 2-4, Ray 2-6, Woods 0-1, Berry 2-6), West Virginia 5-22 (Martin 1-10, Rudd 0-1, Smith 2-5, Deans 0-1, Gondrezick 2-5). Assists_TCU 19 (Woods 6), West Virginia 15 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 44 (Team 4-8), West Virginia 41 (Ejiofor 5-8). Total Fouls_TCU 19, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,680.

