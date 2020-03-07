Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU 77, West Virginia 63

March 7, 2020 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

TCU (22-7)

Akomolafe 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 4-10 0-0 8, Heard 9-14 6-9 26, Ray 6-15 4-4 18, Woods 2-5 3-5 7, Berry 3-8 0-0 8, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-6 0-0 8, Obinma 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 13-18 77

WEST VIRGINIA (17-12)

Niblack 7-11 1-5 15, Norris 2-2 0-0 4, Martin 8-21 0-2 17, Rudd 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 2-11 1-2 7, Martinez 4-6 0-0 8, Ejiofor 1-2 0-0 2, Deans 1-5 1-2 3, Gondrezick 2-10 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 4-13 63

TCU 23 18 21 15 77
West Virginia 16 14 15 18 63

3-Point Goals_TCU 6-20 (Bradley 0-3, Heard 2-4, Ray 2-6, Woods 0-1, Berry 2-6), West Virginia 5-22 (Martin 1-10, Rudd 0-1, Smith 2-5, Deans 0-1, Gondrezick 2-5). Assists_TCU 19 (Woods 6), West Virginia 15 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 44 (Team 4-8), West Virginia 41 (Ejiofor 5-8). Total Fouls_TCU 19, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,680.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise