Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Teague leads Ball St. over N. Illinois 75-54

March 6, 2020 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tahjai Teague tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry Ball St. to a 75-54 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night.

Miryne Thomas had 14 points for Ball St. (18-13, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points. Kyle Mallers had 12 points.

The Huskies’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Ball St. opponent this season.

Eugene German had 17 points for the Huskies (18-13, 11-7). Trendon Hankerson added 12 points.

Advertisement

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Ball St. defeated Northern Illinois 63-59 on Feb. 11.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise