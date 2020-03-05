Listen Live Sports

Tennessee 64, Missouri 51

March 5, 2020 11:28 pm
 
MISSOURI (9-22)

Schuchts 3-6 2-2 11, Blackwell 3-17 6-9 13, Chavis 3-10 0-0 7, Roundtree 3-6 2-2 8, Smith 1-5 2-3 4, Frank 2-6 1-1 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Troup 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 13-17 51

TENNESSEE (21-9)

Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Burrell 4-14 7-11 16, Davis 5-14 5-7 15, Key 3-6 2-3 8, Massengill 1-3 2-2 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 0-0 2-2 2, Kushkituah 6-11 1-1 13, Horston 3-7 0-1 6, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 19-27 64

Missouri 17 17 6 11 51
Tennessee 10 16 23 15 64

3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-23 (Schuchts 3-5, Blackwell 1-7, Chavis 1-7, Roundtree 0-2, Smith 0-1, Frank 1-1), Tennessee 1-8 (Brown 0-2, Burrell 1-1, Davis 0-3, Massengill 0-1, Horston 0-1). Assists_Missouri 8 (Blackwell 4), Tennessee 7 (Massengill 2). Fouled Out_Missouri Roundtree. Rebounds_Missouri 37 (Frank 3-5), Tennessee 39 (Davis 3-9). Total Fouls_Missouri 26, Tennessee 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,215.

