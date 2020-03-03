Listen Live Sports

Tennessee 81, No. 6 Kentucky 73

March 3, 2020 11:15 pm
 
TENNESSEE (17-13)

Fulkerson 10-15 7-7 27, Bowden 3-8 4-6 11, James 5-9 4-5 16, Vescovi 1-7 2-2 4, Pons 6-9 0-0 15, Johnson 3-5 0-1 8, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-21 81.

KENTUCKY (24-6)

Richards 2-5 8-10 12, Sestina 1-1 0-0 2, Hagans 4-10 3-4 11, Maxey 8-15 3-3 21, Quickley 5-16 3-3 15, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 2, Juzang 2-3 0-0 6, Brooks 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-56 17-20 73.

Halftime_Kentucky 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 8-18 (Pons 3-3, James 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Bowden 1-4, Vescovi 0-3), Kentucky 6-13 (Juzang 2-2, Maxey 2-4, Quickley 2-5, Hagans 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee 28 (James 7), Kentucky 24 (Richards 9). Assists_Tennessee 14 (Bowden, James 5), Kentucky 9 (Hagans 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Kentucky 20. A_20,413 (23,500).

