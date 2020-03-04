Listen Live Sports

Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT

March 4, 2020 10:15 pm
 
MOREHEAD ST. (13-18)

Baker 4-9 0-0 9, Claude 2-3 7-12 11, Henson 2-8 2-2 7, Thomas 0-3 2-4 2, Walker 1-14 5-8 7, T.Cooper 5-12 7-7 18, Riddle 2-5 0-0 5, Bryan 3-3 2-5 8. Totals 19-57 25-38 67.

TENNESSEE ST. (17-14)

Johnson 4-5 1-2 9, Freeman 3-8 2-2 9, Harris 4-10 2-2 12, Littlejohn 1-6 0-0 3, Marshall 5-13 4-4 14, Moody 4-7 4-4 14, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Kone 2-4 0-0 4, Egbuta 0-2 5-6 5, Malone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 20-22 74.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 4-27 (Riddle 1-3, Baker 1-4, T.Cooper 1-6, Henson 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Walker 0-7), Tennessee St. 6-20 (Moody 2-4, Harris 2-5, Freeman 1-3, Littlejohn 1-4, Marshall 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson, Littlejohn, Marshall. Rebounds_Morehead St. 37 (Claude 9), Tennessee St. 34 (Harris 8). Assists_Morehead St. 10 (Thomas 4), Tennessee St. 9 (Littlejohn 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 22, Tennessee St. 26.

