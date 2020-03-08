Texas 63, Oklahoma St. 52

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-15)

De Lapp 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 4-19 2-3 10, Mack 7-17 2-3 16, de Sousa 1-2 0-0 3, Fields 3-6 2-2 8, Gerlich 1-4 2-2 4, Sarr 2-2 1-2 5, Winchester 2-3 0-0 4, Asberry 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 9-12 52

TEXAS (19-11)

Holmes 8-16 1-2 17, Collier 4-11 5-5 13, Higgs 1-7 0-0 2, Sutton 5-12 1-2 13, Underwood 3-9 3-3 9, Allen-Taylor 2-3 0-0 5, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Sophie Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Celeste Taylor 1-5 2-2 4, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 12-14 63

Oklahoma St. 16 11 11 14 — 52 Texas 14 18 14 17 — 63

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 1-5 (Gray 0-1, de Sousa 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gerlich 0-2), Texas 3-21 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 0-2, Higgs 0-2, Sutton 2-6, Underwood 0-2, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Taylor 0-1, Taylor 0-3, Warren 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma St. 8 (Gray 4), Texas 9 (Sutton 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 40 (Winchester 2-8), Texas 40 (Collier 3-11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 12, Texas 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,073.

