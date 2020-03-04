Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75

March 4, 2020 9:17 pm
 
TEXAS A&M (15-14)

Miller 2-6 2-4 6, Nebo 9-12 1-3 19, Gordon 3-6 0-0 9, Mitchell 3-11 7-8 14, Flagg 5-11 2-4 14, Chandler 5-12 2-3 14, Aku 1-1 0-0 2, French 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-22 78.

AUBURN (24-6)

Okoro 5-8 4-5 15, Purifoy 3-10 0-0 9, Wiley 7-9 1-2 15, Doughty 5-12 10-11 25, McCormick 2-7 0-0 5, McLemore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Flanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Cambridge 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-18 75.

Halftime_Texas A&M 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 8-21 (Gordon 3-4, Flagg 2-6, Chandler 2-7, Mitchell 1-4), Auburn 10-30 (Doughty 5-9, Purifoy 3-9, McCormick 1-2, Okoro 1-3, Flanigan 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cambridge 0-2, McLemore 0-2). Fouled Out_Nebo, Wiley. Rebounds_Texas A&M 28 (Miller, Mitchell 7), Auburn 29 (Okoro, Wiley, McCormick 5). Assists_Texas A&M 13 (Mitchell 4), Auburn 18 (McCormick 10). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 16, Auburn 24.

