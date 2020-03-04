Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M-CC 71, Sam Houston St. 60

March 4, 2020 10:20 pm
 
SAM HOUSTON ST. (18-12)

Mitchell 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Nutall 7-14 2-3 18, R.Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Swoope 2-7 3-4 8, Bowie 4-8 0-0 9, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Tikhonenko 1-3 0-1 2, Thomas 0-1 1-4 1, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Furlong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 6-14 60.

TEXAS A&M-CC (13-17)

Francois 1-2 0-0 2, Schmidt 2-3 0-0 4, Bertain 2-9 0-0 6, P.Smith 2-5 2-2 7, M.Smith 10-19 0-0 25, Lewis 2-7 5-5 9, Hairston 4-9 0-0 10, Hunte 2-2 0-1 4, White 1-2 2-2 4, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-10 71.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 6-20 (R.Smith 2-3, Nutall 2-4, Bowie 1-3, Swoope 1-5, Bryant 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tikhonenko 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 10-26 (M.Smith 5-9, Hairston 2-6, Bertain 2-8, P.Smith 1-2, Lampkins 0-1). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 29 (Tikhonenko 6), Texas A&M-CC 34 (Lewis 12). Assists_Sam Houston St. 10 (Swoope 3), Texas A&M-CC 16 (Bertain 5). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 17, Texas A&M-CC 14. A_1,202 (10,000).

