Texas A&M-CC 84, Houston Baptist 78

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-25)

McKenzie 0-1 4-4 4, Stent 1-6 0-0 3, Uloko 1-6 0-0 2, Gates 7-14 2-2 20, Murphy 5-8 0-0 14, DuBose 6-9 2-3 17, Pierre 3-4 0-0 7, Gomes 2-2 0-1 4, Iyeyemi 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 27-53 11-14 78.

TEXAS A&M-CC (14-17)

Francois 2-2 1-1 5, Schmidt 5-8 2-3 12, Bertain 3-9 0-0 7, M.Smith 6-12 2-2 18, P.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Hairston 7-14 2-2 20, Lewis 6-11 0-0 12, Hunte 1-5 3-4 5, Lampkins 1-2 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 10-12 84.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 43-42. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 13-20 (Murphy 4-5, Gates 4-6, DuBose 3-5, Pierre 1-1, Stent 1-3), Texas A&M-CC 10-21 (Hairston 4-6, M.Smith 4-7, Lampkins 1-2, Bertain 1-6). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 24 (Murphy, DuBose 5), Texas A&M-CC 31 (Lewis 7). Assists_Houston Baptist 11 (Pierre 4), Texas A&M-CC 18 (Bertain, M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 14, Texas A&M-CC 16. A_1,637 (10,000).

