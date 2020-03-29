Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M’s Carter declares for WNBA draft

March 29, 2020 7:29 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft.

Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season — the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history.

“After much consideration, thought and conversation I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft. It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control,” Carter said in a statement released by the school. “Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA.”

The WNBA announced Thursday that it’s draft will be virtual this year on April 17.

Carter is the third high-profile college player to declare for the draft, joining Oregon’s Satou Sabally and UConn’s Megan Walker. Arizona guard Aari McDonald said on Sunday she was going back to school.

Players have until April 7 to declare for the draft.

