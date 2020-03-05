Texas looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11) vs. Texas (19-11, 9-8)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fifth straight win over Oklahoma State at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Cowboys at Texas was a 65-63 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MCGRIFF: McGriff has connected on 30.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Longhorns. Texas has 22 assists on 67 field goals (32.8 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Longhorns 21st among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has averaged 67 points through 30 games (ranked 254th, nationally).

