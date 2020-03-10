Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Southern beats Grambling 75-62 in SWAC tourney

March 10, 2020 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Yahuza Rasas had 16 points and 13 rebounds and third-seeded Texas Southern never trailed in beating sixth-seeded Grambling 75-62 in Tuesday night’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Texas Southern (16-16) plays No 2-seed Southern in Friday’s semifinals.

Justin Hopkins scored 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong scored 14 points and made five assists for Texas Southern. John Jones added 11 points.

Cam Christon scored 14 points and Terreon Randolph added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling (17-15). Kelton Edwards scored 10 points.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)