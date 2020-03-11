Listen Live Sports

Texas State 85, Appalachian St. 68

March 11, 2020 10:06 pm
 
APPALACHIAN ST. (18-15)

Johnson 2-6 2-2 6, K.Lewis 4-7 5-9 13, Seacat 2-3 0-0 4, Delph 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 2-8 7-10 11, Forrest 6-10 6-6 21, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2, J.Lewis 2-5 4-4 8, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Muse 0-1 0-2 0, Tharrington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 25-35 68.

TEXAS STATE (21-11)

Small 9-11 4-5 23, Terry 5-7 2-3 12, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, M.Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Pearson 9-16 3-4 23, Sule 2-3 0-0 4, Asberry 1-3 0-0 2, Harrell 1-3 2-2 4, Scott 4-4 2-2 10, Tennial 0-0 0-0 0, Bormann 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 13-16 85.

Halftime_Texas State 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 3-15 (Forrest 3-6, Delph 0-1, Muse 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Williams 0-5), Texas State 4-12 (Pearson 2-5, Small 1-1, M.Davis 1-3, Adams 0-1, Asberry 0-2). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 23 (Johnson 7), Texas State 29 (Small 9). Assists_Appalachian St. 6 (Forrest 2), Texas State 20 (M.Davis 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 18, Texas State 24. A_6,308 (7,200).

