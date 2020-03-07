Listen Live Sports

Texas Tech 106, Oklahoma 94

March 7, 2020 5:47 pm
 
TEXAS TECH (18-11)

Brewer 7-15 4-6 18, Gordon 8-13 0-0 22, Adams 11-19 3-5 29, Carr 9-16 4-7 23, Jackson 3-3 0-1 6, Dillard 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 1-3 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 41-75 12-21 106

OKLAHOMA (12-18)

Simpson 4-6 0-0 8, Gregory 6-9 0-0 14, Llanusa 3-13 5-5 13, Robertson 7-14 2-2 20, Williams 10-16 3-3 24, Lampkin 0-2 2-2 2, Scott 0-0 0-2 0, Williston 2-3 0-0 4, Murcer 2-5 4-4 9, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 16-18 94

Texas Tech 30 29 29 18 106
Oklahoma 24 14 30 26 94

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 12-27 (Brewer 0-2, Gordon 6-10, Adams 4-7, Carr 1-4, Dillard 1-3, Tucker 0-1), Oklahoma 10-23 (Gregory 2-4, Llanusa 2-6, Robertson 4-10, Williams 1-1, Murcer 1-2). Assists_Texas Tech 23 (Carr 11), Oklahoma 15 (Gregory 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 37 (Brewer 6-12), Oklahoma 37 (Llanusa 4-4). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 16, Oklahoma 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,513.

