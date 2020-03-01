Texas Tech 87, No. 25 TCU 83

TCU (20-7)

Akomolafe 4-6 1-2 9, Bradley 5-12 0-0 14, Heard 9-19 8-14 28, Ray 5-14 4-4 16, Woods 4-9 2-3 10, Berry 2-4 0-0 4, Hellessey 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Crain 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 15-23 83

TEXAS TECH (17-10)

Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Gordon 7-17 11-12 30, Adams 8-19 0-0 20, Carr 6-16 6-8 19, Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Dillard 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 3-3 5, Tucker 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-69 21-25 87

TCU 17 13 23 30 — 83 Texas Tech 17 22 26 22 — 87

3-Point Goals_TCU 8-27 (Bradley 4-10, Heard 2-4, Ray 2-9, Woods 0-1, Berry 0-1, Hellessey 0-1, Crain 0-1), Texas Tech 10-30 (Gordon 5-12, Adams 4-10, Carr 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Assists_TCU 15 (Heard 7), Texas Tech 14 (Carr 8). Fouled Out_TCU Akomolafe, Texas Tech Brewer. Rebounds_TCU 34 (Woods 3-6), Texas Tech 47 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls_TCU 22, Texas Tech 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,204.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.